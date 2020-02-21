Palace: President Duterte not interested in forging military pacts with other countries

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is not interested in forging military pacts with other countries.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who was interviewed on ANC on Friday, Feb. 21.

“Tinanong ko siya, ‘Are you open to military forces agreement with other countries? No. For as long as I am President, no,” Panelo quoted the President as saying.

Panelo made the remark after the Philippines terminated the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US.

This was after the US cancelled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s visa.

Dela Rosa said he believed this was because of his role in the drug war as former national police chief.

According to Dela Rosa, Duterte’s move to terminate the VFA was due to one-sided foreign relations.

The VFA governs the conduct of American soldiers as they conduct military exercises with Filipino soldiers.