Palace: President Duterte not feeling well; scheduled trip to Malalag, Padada cancelled

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte cancelled his trip to quake-hit Malalag ang Padada in Davao del Sur on Thursday afternoon as he was not feeling well.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who gave a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 2.

“Masama lang siguro pakiramdam, ordinaryo lang naman ‘yun. Kahit ako masama ang pakiramdam ko ngayon. Pag kulang ang tulog mo, natural lang ‘yon,” Panelo said.

The President spent the holidays in Davao, but also attended events.

He led Rizal Day rites there and visited cancer patients at a hospital.

The Palace has said the President was in the pink of health despite his age.