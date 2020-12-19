Palace: President Duterte monitoring effects of Tropical Depression “Vicky”

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte is monitoring the effects of Tropical Depression “Vicky,” the Palace said on Saturday, December 19.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said government agencies were for their part on track to providing rescue and relief operations to affected residents.

As of December 18, 2020, 6 p.m., he said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to P779,958,349.25, including a total of 230,191 family food packs (FFPs).

He said theDepartment of Health (DOH) prepositioned drugs and medicines in affected regional and provincial DOH offices.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) prepositioned teams are now on scene already conducting clearing operations.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), on the other hand, has already deployed 1,590 Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel, as of December 19, 2020 6 a.m., he said.

“We laud the local government units (LGUs) of the affected areas for their timely pro-active preparation as well as their readiness in responding to the effects of the TD Vicky in their localities,” he added.