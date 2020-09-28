Palace: President Duterte may announce quarantine classifications today

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte may announce the country’s quarantine classifications tonight.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President may make the announcement in his Monday public address.

Roque said the President’s address will take place after the meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

At present, Metro Manila is under the less stringent general community quarantine.

Earlier, Roque said some cities in Metro Manila may be placed under the least stringent modified general community quarantine, although he said this might be difficult since Metro Manila was one unit.

COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 307,000 mark on Monday after the Department of Health reported over 3,000 additional cases.