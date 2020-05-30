Palace: President Duterte in Davao, to be back in Manila on Sunday

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has returned to his hometown in Davao City.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the President, who flew back to his hometown on Friday night, will return to the Palace on Sunday.

This was a day before Metro Manila transitions into a general community quarantine, which means restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be eased further.

The government on Friday reported an additional 1046 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 16634 but the Department of Health said the spike in the new cases was only due to a backlog.

It said of the new cases, 46 were cases reported in the last three days, while the rest were four days old or older.

Only two percent of the overall COVID-19 cases in the country are severe, the agency had said.