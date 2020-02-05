Palace: President Duterte has approved measures to address gaps in education system

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has approved measures to address gaps in the education system, the Palace said on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the measures, which include reviewing and updating the K-12 curriculum, improving the learning environment, retooling the knowledge of teachers and engaging stakeholders for support and collaboration, were approved in Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

During the meeting, Education Secretary Leonor Briones discussed the results of the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The results showed that 15-year-old Filipino students scored a mean of 340 points in the reading comprehension exam, below the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 487 points, and ranked low in Science and Math.

“Secretary Briones said that prior to joining the assessment, they already expected an unfavorable result, and while the usual critics jumped on the issue when the results were published, she explained that her purpose for joining the PISA was to establish a baseline for the purpose of measuring the development of education in the Philippines vis-à-vis global standards,” Panelo said.

“In this way, per Secretary Briones, they would be able to evaluate the results and implement corrective measures to address the deficiency of our education system,” Panelo added.