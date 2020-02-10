Palace: President Duterte had nothing to do with filing of quo warranto petition vs ABS-CBN

(Eagle News)–The Palace has denied President Rodrigo Duterte had anything to do with the Office of the Solicitor General’s filing of a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Solicitor General, after all, is “constitutionally bound to institute any action against any transgressors of law..”

“..And if a franchise holder is violating its franchise, then it is his [SolGen] duty to file a quo warranto,” Panelo said.

Solicitor General Jose Calida filed the petition seeking to revoke ABS-CBN Corp.’s and ABS-CBN Convergence legislative franchises.

Calida had noted what it said was ABSCBN’s violation of the constitutional provision on the restriction of foreign ownership of mass media, among others.