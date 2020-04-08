Palace: President Duterte cancels trip to Davao, will continue working in Malacañang

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to stay in Manila for the entire week after he canceled his scheduled trip to Davao.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the revelation on Wednesday, April 8, a day after the President was supposed to have flown to his hometown to be with his family and to celebrate the birthday of his daughter Veronica.

Panelo said the President will instead remain in Bahay Pagbabago inside the Malacañang Complex and continue to work.

“He will continue to monitor and then give directives sa lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno sa anumang kaganapan na nangangailangan ng kanyang pagtugon,” Panelo said.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 3000 COVID-19 cases.