Palace predicts SC dismissal of petition seeking to compel President Duterte to reveal medical records

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Tuesday, April 14, reiterated the petition that seeks to compel President Rodrigo Duterte to disclose his medical records was doomed to fail.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Supreme Court where the petition was filed by lawyer Dino De Leon, after all, only interprets the law and was not a trier of facts.

“And since the Supreme Court is not a trier of facts, ang magde-determine po dapat kung serious nga ang illness ay RTC (Regional Trial Court), hindi Korte Supreme,” Roque said.

He said the President was also immune from suit according to the 1987 charter.

He said this provision was upheld in David vs Arroyo.

“Bring it on. We welcome the opportunity to enrich our jurisprudence; kung kelan ba talaga dapat mapuwersa ang President na i-reveal ang kaniyang karamdaman,” Roque added.

In filing the petition on Monday, De Leon noted what he said were the “ramblings” of the President during his public addresses, and his “pale” color.