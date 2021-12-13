Palace: PHL ready for when Tropical Depression “Odette” enters PAR

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Monday, Dec. 13, gave the assurance the country was prepared for when the tropical depression off Mindanao enters the Philippines.

In a statement, acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council was “already making the necessary preparations in coordination with the regional and local disaster risk reduction and management councils to ensure the safety of the public.”

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development, for its part, has also stockpiled on supply.

Nograles urged the public, especially those residing in affected areas, to keep abreast of developments and “to take precautionary measures.”

He urged them “to cooperate with local authorities should there be a need for evacuation or other necessary actions.”

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said it was monitoring a tropical depression east of the Philippines’ island group.

It said the tropical depression was expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday.

Once it enters PAR, PAGASA said it would be named “Odette.”

The weather bureau has said “Odette” may intensify into a typhoon in the next days.