PHL gov’t, NDFP, NPA agree to “principled, peaceful resolution to armed conflict”

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Government, the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), the political-wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and the New People’s Army (NPA) have “agreed to a principled and peaceful resolution to the armed conflict.”

The commitment was contained in a four-paragraph Joint Statement signed on Nov 23, which was released through the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (PAPRU) Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr.

“Cognizant of the serious socio-economic and environmental issues, and the foreign security threats facing the country, the parties recognize the need to unite as a nation in order to urgently address these challenges and resolve the reasons for the armed conflict,” the joint statement said.

For this, the Palace, the parties “agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation with the aim of achieving the relevant socio-economic and political reforms towards a just and lasting peace. ”

“Such framework, that will set the parameters for the final peace agreement, shall be agreed upon by both parties,” the joint statement said.

“Consequently, we envision and look forward to a country where a united people can live in peace and prosperity,” it added.

The Joint Statement was signed by Secretary Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo Jr., Special Assistant to the President, who represented the government.

Luis Jalandoni, a member of the National Executive Council of the NDFP, signed for the communist group.

Signing as witnesses were Galvez and Gen. (Ret) Emmanuel Bautista for the GRP, and Julieta de Lima, the Interim Chairperson of the negotiating panel of the NDFP, and Coni K. Ledesma, a member of the NDFP negotiating panel for the NDFP.

Special Representative Kristina Lie Revheim also signed on behalf of the Royal Norwegian Government.

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, meanwhile, attended the ceremony.

According to the Oslo Joint Communique, the Joint Statement is “a product of a series of informal discussions held in the Netherlands and Norway starting in 2022 between the emissaries of the government and NDFP with the facilitation of the Royal Norwegian Government.”