Palace pays tribute to SAF 44

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Saturday, Jan. 25, paid tribute to the 44 members of the Special Action Force who were killed in a botched operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

“As we recall the tragedy that befell the (Philippine National Police) members in Mamasapano, Maguindanao and pay homage to the bravery and heroism of the 44 members of the (SAF), let us learn and reflect from the mistakes of this botched police operation that it will never happen again,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

The 44 members of the elite police unit were out to arrest terrorists Zulfikli Bin Hir alias Marwan and Basit Usman when they were met with gunfire from members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

The military failed to give them support, resulting in their deaths.

Charged over the incident were former President Noynoy Aquino, former PNP chief Alan Purisima and former SAF chief Getulio Napeñas.

They were acquitted.