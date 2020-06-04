Palace: Only process of VFA termination suspended, President has no new decision on termination itself

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte’s position on the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement remains unchanged.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the clarification on Thursday, June 4, adding the President only suspended the abrogation of the VFA, which governs the conduct of American soldiers taking part in military exercises in the Philippines.

A diplomatic note sent by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to Washington said the suspension of the termination for at least six months was “in light of the political and other developments in the region.”

“..Ang nasuspinde lang naman po ay yung proseso ng termination, wala naman pong bagong desisyon ang Presidente pagdating sa termination,” Roque said.

According to the diplomatic note, the suspension of the termination of the VFA contained in Note Verbale No. 20-0463 dated February 11 shall start “on even date and shall continue for six months, which period is extendible by the Philippines for another six months, after which the tolling of the initial period in Note Verbale No. 20-0463 dated 11 February 2020 shall resume.”

Under the VFA, its termination takes effect 180 days after the issuance of a notice from either the Philippines or the US.

President Duterte’s decision to terminate the VFA came after the cancellation of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s US visa.

The visa cancellation came after a US Senate resolution that called on US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions against Philippine officials who were “responsible for orchestrating the arrest and prolonged detention of” Senator Leila De Lima.

De Lima is currently detained as she faces charges in connection with her alleged involvement in the drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa when she was justice secretary.

The US Embassy in Manila had welcomed the suspension of the VFA’s termination.

“Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation in the Philippines,” the embassy had said.