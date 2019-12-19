Palace on Maguindanao massacre verdict: Rule of law has prevailed

(Eagle News) — The rule of law has prevailed.

The Palace had this to say following the conviction of Zaldy and Datu Unsay Ampatuan and several others over the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, but the acquittal of some on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the remark, as he urged all parties to respect the decision handed down by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes more than ten years since the incident dubbed as the worst election-related violence in the country took place.

“The court has spoken. It behooves the parties to respect (the decision),” he said, adding that the Maguindanao massacre “marks a dark chapter in recent Philippine history, and represents merciless disregard for the sacredness of human life, as well as the violence and oppression of press freedom.”

He said that while the promulgation was done the “narrative on the protection of media workers is far from over.”

“The chief executive assures us of his absolute obedience to the constitutional demand to serve and protect the Filipino people even at the sacrifice of his life, liberty and honor,” Panelo said.