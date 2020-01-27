Palace on death of Kobe Bryant: Basketball has lost one of its legendary greats

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Monday, Jan. 27, mourned the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, calling him one of basketball’s “legendary greats.”

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Office of the President was “saddened” after learning about the “tragic death” of the 41-year-old and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Panelo said the NBA superstar, who had visited the Philippines several times, was loved by Filipino fans.

“On the hard court, he was a sight to behold with his dexterity and accuracy in sinking that ball in the ring. He was a master of his craft,” Panelo said.

“The basketball world has lost one of its legendary greats..The Palace extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and fans around the globe who Kobe left behind. We share in their grief,” Panelo added.

The retired NBA star and Gianna were flying to a game his daughter was expected to play in when their helicopter crashed, according to US reports.

Seven other people, including the pilot, were killed.