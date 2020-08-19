Palace: NCR mayors agreed to impose 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. unified curfew

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila mayors have agreed to impose a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire region.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the disclosure in a television interview on Wednesday, Aug. 19, the start again of the general community quarantine in the National Capital Region.

Under a GCQ, restrictions are further eased, with more industries allowed to operate.

“I understand that the mayors voted and there was a majority that the curfew hours should be 8 (p.m.) to 5 (a.m.),” Roque said.

Cavite, Rizal, Bulacan and Laguna are also under a GCQ starting today.

The Cavite government, however, has said quarantine passes still need to be presented if traveling from one town to the other.

COVID-19 cases in the country have breached the 169,000 mark, with 112,861 recoveries and 2,687 deaths.

The DOH said of the 4836 newly-announced cases on Tuesday, 2959 came from Metro Manila, 321 from Laguna, 220 from Cavite, 185 from Rizal, and 145 from Bulacan.