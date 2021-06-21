Palace: June 24, 2021 a special non-working day in Manila

(Eagle News) — Malacanang has declared June 24, 2021 a special non-working day in Manila.

According to Proclamation No. 1167 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the declaration was in commemoration of the city’s 450th founding anniversary.

The proclamation said Medialdea signed the same “by authority” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Palace added, however, that ceremonies, should there be any, should be subject to “community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures.”

Manila is part of Metro Manila, which is under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.