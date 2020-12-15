Palace: Isabela province under GCQ until December 31

(Eagle News) — Isabela province is now back under the stricter general community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the entire province, except for Santiago City, which is an independent component city, was downgraded to the quarantine status which will be in effect until December 31 following a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The province was under a modified general community quarantine–the least stringent of all the lockdown classifications in the country–until the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases decision.

Roque said the decision was also following the recommendation of Governor Rodolfo Albano III.

Apart from Isabela province, Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City, and Davao del Norte are under GCQ.

The rest of the country is under MGCQ.