Palace instructs DOJ to expand scope of VFA study

Palace wants impact assessment of termination of VFA included too, Guevarra says

(Eagle News)–The Palace has instructed the Department of Justice to expand its scope of study on the Visiting Forces Agreement.

In a text message to reporters, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the instruction was to include a preliminary impact assessment on the possible termination of the VFA.

Earlier, Guevarra said the instruction was to study how to terminate the VFA that allows US bases in the country.

The Palace made the announcement after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to terminate the agreement after Senator Ronald Dela Rosa confirmed his US visa had been cancelled.

Dela Rosa said he believed the cancellation was due to his role in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized as being marred with extrajudicial killings.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has said the cancellation was a “direct affront” to Duterte as architect of the drug war. With Moira Encina