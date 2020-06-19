Palace hails country’s frontliners as “modern-day heroes”

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Friday, June 19, hailed the country’s frontliners in the fight against COVID-19, calling them “modern-day heroes.”

In a statement issued on the 159th birth anniversary of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the country’s “courageous frontliners rise up to the challenge and serve as beacons of hope to a people weary and fearful of the present global health scare.”

He said the country was “proud” of them.

In his statement, Roque also urged Filipinos, particularly the youth, to “take inspiration” from Rizal’s life and “emulate his principles to be agents of genuine transformation for a better Philippines.”

Rizal’s life was a “testament of how a single person’s deep love for his country could spark the re-awakening of our forefathers’ desire for freedom and change,” Roque said.

Rizal, who wrote novels critical of the Spanish government in the Philippines, was born on June 19, 1861 in Calamba, Laguna.

He was killed by firing squad on December 30, 1896 at Bagumbayan.

Under Republic Act No. 11144, June 19 of every year is a special non-working holiday in Laguna in honor of Rizal.