Palace: Gyms, fitness studios with DTI safety seal can reopen at 30% maximum capacity in NCR Plus

Museums, historical sites with LGU approval to operate can reopen at 20% maximum venue capacity

(Eagle News) — Gyms, fitness studios, and other indoor non-contact sports venues are now allowed to operate in the NCR Plus area but at a 30% maximum capacity.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque added, however, that these establishments should secure Safety Seal Certification from the Department of Trade and Industry first, based on the decision made by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in a meeting on Thursday, June 11.

According to Roque, historical sites and museums in the NCR Plus area are also now allowed to operate at a 20% venue capacity, provided that health and safety protocols are strictly observed.

Roque said the local government unit where these sites are found should also approve of the reopening.

Guided tours in historical sites and museums, however, remain banned, Roque said.

The NCR Plus area covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal.

It is under a general community quarantine but with restrictions until June 15.