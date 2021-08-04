Palace: Gov’t offices in NCR to remain fully operational with limited workforce on-site during ECQ

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Wednesday, Aug. 4, said government offices in Metro Manila will remain fully operational with a limited workforce on site for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in the metropolis.

“To ensure continuity of government service, the skeleton workforce will not be less than the 20% on-site capacity at any given time, with the remainder being under work-from-home arrangements,” Memorandum Circular 87 issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialda dated August 3 said.

Agencies providing health and emergency frontline services, laboratory and testing services, border control and other critical services, however, will be allowed up to full on-site capacity.

According to the memo, heads of agencies should submit the members of their respective skeleton workforce and arrangements in place to “ensure unhampered government operations.”

The offices of the legislative and judicial branches of government, independent constitutional commissions and bodies, and local government units were also urged to adopt the provisions of the circular.

Earlier, the Palace announced Metro Manila would revert to an ECQ from Aug. 6 to 20.

This was after the Department of Health confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant.