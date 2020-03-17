Palace: Gov’t addressing transportation issues of medical workers, others exempted from travel restrictions

(Eagle News) — The government on Tuesday, March 17, said it was addressing the plight of people exempted from the travel restrictions during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has ordered the military to bring out Army trucks that can be used to ferry those who are stranded, particularly the health workers.

He said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has “started to send out their buses after marking the same with the official logo of the MMDA to put law enforcement agents on notice of their purpose of free public service in favor of those exempted from home quarantine” after coordinating with bus companies especially Wescapboa, a transport cooperative, West Cavite Philippine Bus Operators Association, and the Jasper Jean Bus Liner.

He said AVIS Philippines has also offered to transport to the airport outbound passengers and inbound passengers to their houses before the government closes all international airports in Luzon later this week.

“The Palace will continue to assess the evolving health crisis to give the appropriate response to any problematic situation during this period even as we assure everyone that the consequent inconvenience arising from this government undertaking is minuscule and temporary as against the end result of securing our safety and survival from the dreaded COVID-19,” Panelo said.”