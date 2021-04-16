Palace: Foreigners with entry exemption documents issued by DFA before March 22 allowed entry into PHL

(Eagle News) — More foreigners are now allowed entry into the Philippines.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the entry of foreigners with valid entry exemption documents issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs before March 22.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the approval is contained in the task force’s April 15 Resolution No. 110.

Prior to the IATF resolution, only the following foreign nationals are allowed entry into the country, according to the Bureau of Immigration:

diplomats and members of international organizations, and their dependents provided they have a valid 9(e) visa or 47(a)(2) visa at the time of entry

foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation for as long as they are endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs – Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and they have a valid visa at the time of entry

foreign seafarers under the “Green Lanes” program provided they hold a 9(c) crew list visa at the time of entry

foreign parents, spouses and children of Filipino citizens who are travelling with those Filipino citizens provided they have valid visas at the time of entry

emergency, humanitarian, and other analogous cases approved by the chair of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 or his duly authorized representative. They should have valid visas at the time of entry

The Philippines has restricted travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, it is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the Palace to impose stricter community quarantine classifications in several areas to limit movement.

Metro Manila, which has been identified as one of the virus epicenters so far, in particular, is under a modified enhanced community quarantine.