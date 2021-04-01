Palace: Food delivery allowed 24/7 during ECQ

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Wednesday, March 31, appealed for enforcers to allow the unhampered delivery of food 24/7 during the enhanced community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the appeal after a viral video showed a Grab driver barred from getting a customer’s “lugaw” from a food establishment beyond curfew hours in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

The video showed a female barangay official in the Muzon area calling out the driver, and telling him that “lugaw” was not essential, and as such was not covered by the curfew exemptions.

“Lugaw, or any food item for that matter, is considered an essential good,” Roque said.

Roque also urged checkpoints to allow the passage of food delivery riders.

In his presentation announcing the ECQ in the Greater Manila Area over the weekend, Roque had stressed that food establishments were allowed to operate beyond curfew hours, but only for delivery and takeout services.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 4.