Palace expresses hope for Filipinos to have better quality of life, improved economy next year

(Eagle News)-The Palace on Tuesday, Dec. 31, expressed hope for a better quality of life for Filipinos for the New Year.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the government looks forward to an improved economy next year.

“We are no exception,” Panelo said.

“Even as we learn from the lessons of the past, and draw inspirations from the changes that lifted us, we resolve to help one another in building a nation living in comfort, in peace and in progress,” Panelo added.

He also expressed hope “the remaining days of the holidays be spent in energizing and strengthening our physical and mental well-being as we face the challenges that await us.”

“We feel it in our bones that there will be more productive and progressive changes to come as this administration led by this strong willed maverick and incorruptible President charts the destiny of this nation beyond our wildest dreams,” he said, as he relayed President Duterte’s message for “Filipinos all over the globe (to have) a healthy, joyous and prosperous New Year.”