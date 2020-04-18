Palace expects acting NEDA chief to “continue economic momentum” as PHL prepares for “new normal”

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Saturday, April 18, said it expects the acting National Economic Development Authority chief Karl Kendrick Chua to “continue the economic momentum set by his predecessor” as the country prepares for the “new normal.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the remark as he thanked Ernesto Pernia, who resigned as NEDA chief, for “his valuable contribution to the Philippine economy.”

According to Roque, Pernia was part of the economic team that “steered the country’s strongest economic growth since the mid-1970s.”

Roque said the Palace also expects Chua to “work in close coordination with the other members of President Duterte’s economic managers, to prepare the Philippines for a new normal and mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We expect Acting NEDA Director-General Karl Kendrick Chua who is set to assume office next week to continue the economic momentum set by his predecessor, who is also a former colleague in the UP School of Economics,” he said.

Pernia announced his resignation on Friday, citing personal reasons and “differences” with other Cabinet members.