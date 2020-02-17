Palace: Espenido still being probed for drug links despite President Duterte’s support

(Eagle News)–Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido is not yet off the hook even if President Rodrigo Duterte vouched for him.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who issued the remark on Monday, Feb. 17, after President Rodrigo Duterte said the police official was “clean.”

“Kung papakitaan siya ng mga bagong ebidensya na nagpapakitang involved siya eh di ibang usapan ‘yun,” Panelo said.

Interior Secretary has confirmed Espenido was among those being probed for drug links.

Espenido made headlines when he led the raid against former Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, who was included in Duterte’s drug list, in 2017.

Parojinog and several others were killed in the raid.