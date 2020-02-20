Palace: Espenido can ask for gov’t protection

(Eagle News)–Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido can ask for protection from the government just like any other citizen, the Palace said on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the statement after Espenido revealed he could be killed following his inclusion in the drug list.

“If Colonel Espenido would want to ask for any protective measure from the government then he can request just like any other citizen,” Panelo said.

Espenido said “faulty intelligence” led to his inclusion in the drug list.

He added “greedy” politicians could be behind the same.