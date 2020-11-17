Palace: COVID-19 antigen tests to be used to assess individuals in evacuation centers

(Eagle News)–The government will test evacuees hit by the recent storms in the country using COVID-19 antigen tests.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the revelation on Tuesday, Nov. 17, days after “Quinta,” “Rolly” and then “Ulysses” caused devastation in several parts of the Philippines.

According to Roque, although he could not confirm all evacuees would be tested, “magkakaroon po ng testing sa mga evacuation centers lalung-lalo na po doon sa mayroong sintomas.”

He said this was the plan even before the OCTA research group recommended the testing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A rapid antigen test detects the presence of viral proteins.

According to the Department of Health, it is most useful during the acute phase of the disease when the viral load is

high, or within five days after onset of symptoms.

At least two provinces–Batangas and Oriental Mindoro–declared a state of calamity after “Quinta” left at least 16 people dead and caused P737.13 million in damage to agriculture and infrastructure in parts of Luzon and Visayas, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The NDRRMC later recommended the declaration of a state of calamity over Calabarzon, Bicol region and Mimaropa this time over “Rolly,” which left at least 22 dead, and caused at least P14 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

Marikina, Rizal, Cagayan and Aurora were among those that bore the brunt of the strong winds and heavy rains of “Ulysses,” which left at least 67 dead.

Only recently, the NDRRMC recommended a state of calamity over the entire Luzon due to the devastation wrought by the three storms.