Palace: Conduct of workshops, trainings, seminars allowed in GCQ areas

IATF allows maximum of 30% capacity, Roque says

(Eagle News) — The conduct of workshops, trainings and seminars is now allowed in areas under a general community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, however, limited the capacity to up to 30 percent.

Roque said congresses, board meetings, conferences, colloquia, conclaves, symposia, and consumer trade shows are also allowed, subject to the same capacity limit in venues including restaurants attached to hotels, ballrooms and function halls within hotels, venues within hotel premises, and mall atria.

He said the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Tourism were instructed by the IATF to issue guidelines.

According to Roque, all establishments, such as government offices, private companies, hotels and business establishments and public transportation units are now also required to adopt the Safety Seal.

He said this was after the IATF adopted the recommendation of the Office of the Cabinet Secretariat for the same.

The DTI, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of the Interior and Local Government, DOT, and the Department of Transportation were directed to issue the necessary joint memorandum circular to detail the requirements to secure a Safety Seal, which include the adoption of the Stay Safe application and the generation of its QR Code to be displayed in all entrances, Roque said.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan and Davao City are under GCQ until the end of this year.

The rest of the country is under a modified GCQ.