Palace condoles with Robredo

(Eagle News)–The Palace has conveyed its condolences to Vice President Leni Robredo for the passing of her mother on Saturday, Feb. 22.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo noted that Salvacion Gerona was a “selfless and dedicated teacher who molded countless of young minds across the generation.”

Gerona was a an English professor at the Universidad de Santa Isabel in Naga.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Vice President Ma. Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo for the passing of her beloved mother..,” Panelo said.

Robredo did not reveal the cause of death of her mother.

She said the wake would be held at the Eternal Chapels and Mortuary, Eternal Gardens, Balatas Road in Naga.