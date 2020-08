(Eagle News)–The Palace condoled with the family of former Commission on Elections chair Sixto Brillantes Jr., who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“..And of course he served the nation well when he was chairman of the Comelec,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Brillantes’ death came after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Comelec said he passed away past 11 a.m. today, but did not give a cause of death.

Brillantes, a long-time election lawyer, was Comelec chief from 2011 to 2015.