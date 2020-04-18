Palace condemns Abu Sayyaf attack in Sulu

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Saturday, April 18, condemned the attack of Abu Sayyaf members in Patikul, Sulu that led to the deaths of 11 soldiers on Friday.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the latest incident in Patikul, Sulu, where members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) believed to be under ASG leader Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan attacked government troops resulting in a firefight, which left 11 soldiers killed and 14 wounded,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

The attack took place on Friday in the hinterlands of Barangay Danag.

Thirteen soldiers were also injured.

According to Roque, “the Office of the President expresses its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families left behind by our brave soldiers who fought hard and paid the ultimate sacrifice to secure our community.”

“We honor and pray for the fallen,” he said.

Roque slammed the enemies of the state, who he said “choose no date and occasion” that they “strike even during this time of great pandemic.”

He said this was our government troops’ second encounter with the same terrorist group, the first being on April 16 which wounded three soldiers.

“#But let this serve as a warning to all: Our authorities remain ready and prepared to crush the enemies of the government and quell any armed attack amid the existing state of calamity and public health emergency,” he said.