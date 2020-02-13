Palace: Calida just doing his job when he filed quo warranto petition vs ABS-CBN

(Eagle News) — Solicitor General Jose Calida was just doing his job when he filed the quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN, the Palace said on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, the filing of the petition against the network was done only now because according to Calida himself, “ngayon ko lang nakita na may violation.”

Panelo said if Calida did not file the petition, “siya naman ang idedemanda.”

He said the Solicitor General could be charged with dereliction of duty if that was the case.

“He’s just doing his job,” Panelo said.

Panelo issued the statement after some noted the petition that seeks to revoke ABS-CBN’s existing franchise was filed less than two months before the franchise was set to expire in March.

In the petition, Calida argued ABS-CBN violated the terms of its existing franchise when it offered pay-per-view services on what should be a free-to-air frequency without the necessary government permits.

He added the network violated the constitutional restriction on the foreign ownership of mass media when it supposedly issued Philippine Depositary Receipts to foreign investors.

ABS-CBN, which has applied for a franchise renewal, has denied the allegations.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has said that the quo warranto petition was independent of and separate from the legislative process of franchise renewal.