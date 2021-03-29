Palace: Biking, jogging allowed in ECQ areas but only from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Exercise-related activities should also be done in residences or within barangays only, Palace adds

(Eagle News) — Residents of areas under an enhanced community quarantine may conduct exercise-related activities for the duration of the community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, however, that these activities–biking and jogging, for example– can only be done from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They should also be done within the vicinity of residences and barangays.

In announcing that exercise-related activities are allowed, Roque noted that these are “really important.”

“…Hindi kayo pinagbabawalan pero huwag naman kayo lalabas doon sa komunidad ninyo o doon sa barangay ninyo. Huwag kayong lalayo dahil masisita kayo,” he said.

On Saturday, the Palace announced Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan would revert to an enhanced community quarantine starting today, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Under the ECQ, only those working in industries allowed to operate in ECQ areas, other authorized persons outside of residences, and those availing of necessities are allowed to leave their homes.

With the re-imposition of the ECQ, the Palace also announced curfew hours from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.