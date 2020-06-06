Palace: Bayanihan law in effect until June 25 due to “sunset clause”

(Eagle News)–The Palace on Saturday, June 6, said the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act will remain in effect until June 25 because of its sunset provision.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after at least two senators said the additional powers granted to President Rodrigo Duterte under the law lapsed when the House of Representatives adjourned sine die on June 5 because the Bayanihan law that granted them was an emergency measure.

But according to Roque, Section 9 of the Bayanihan law states it is in full force for three months since its publication unless this was extended by Congress.

Roque said although the measure was signed into law on March 24, it was published the following day.

“We maintain that the effectivity of the Bayanihan Act is governed by sunset clause of the law. It is effective until June 25, 2020,” he said.

The Senate tackled the Bayanihan We Recover As One bill–also known as Bayanihan 2– which aimed to extend and enhance the existing Bayanihan law, but it was only approved on second reading on Wednesday, before the adjournment.

The House of Representatives Committee of the Whole approved it on third and final reading on Wednesday night.

Roque earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte would not certify Bayanihan 2 as urgent just yet.