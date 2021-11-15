Palace: Around 1 million COVID vaccine doses administered daily for 3 straight days last week

Total COVID jabs administered in PHL close to 70 million doses as of Nov. 14

(Eagle News) – The country reached the milestone of administering around 1 million COVID jabs each day for the last three days of last week, as total administered vaccines nationwide reached almost 70 million doses, according to Malacanang

“For three straight days in a row last week, pumapalo po tayo ng one million jabs,” said Secretary Roque in his last press briefing as Palace spokesperson, on November 15.

On November 10, a total of 1,052,600 doses were administered, while on November 11, the daily jabs recorded was 1,239,981 – the highest daily vaccinations recorded thus far, according to Roque.

There were also almost a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Friday, Nov. 12, or 971,159 total doses to be exact.

As of November 14 data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, close to 70 million COVID doses have already been administered in the country.

Of the total vaccine doses administered, 40.93 percent or around 31.5 million are now fully vaccinated, according to Roque.

In Metro Manila, almost 102 percent of the target population have already received a first dose, while 92.12% or more than nine million have been already fully vaccinated.

(Eagle News Service)