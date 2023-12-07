Palace announces new appointees

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Thursday, Dec. 7, announced new appointees to different government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, and others.

The following are the appointees and the corresponding positions they will hold:

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

Rosve V, Henson – Assistant Secretary

Maria Loise A. Ticman-Canson – Assistant Secretary

Department of Justice

Presidential Commission on Good Government

Marco M. Bautista – Commissioner

Department of Labor and Employment

Jason P. Balais – Director III, CESO IV

Department of Public Works and Highways

Jose Al V. Fruto – Director III, CESO IV

Department of Science and Technology

Food and Nutrition Research Institute

Lucieden G. Raz – Director III

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration

Nathaniel T. Servando – Administrator III

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Marie Angela S. Gopalan – Director IV

Edmon B. Monteverde – Director IV

Jennifer Rizo -Director IV

Salamah M. Basher – Director III, CESO IV

Mylah S. Gatchalian – Director III, CESO IV

National Commission on Indigenous Peoples

Mary Grace Buasen – Director IV

Carlos P. Buasen Jr. – Director IV

Department of the Interior and Local Government

National Police Commission

Donna Lynn A. Caparas – Director III, CESO IV

Esmeralda Daphne Purnell – Director III, CESO IV

Department of Agrarian Reform

Laurence A. Bulayungan – provincial agrarian reform program officer II

Rogelio B. Marzan – provincial agrarian reform program officer I

Jerry R. Villason – provincial agrarian reform program officer I

Department of Education

Marivic R. Leano – Director III, CESO IV

Ella Cecilia Naliponguit – Director III, CESO IV

Loida N. Nidea – Director III

Danny B. Cordova – Schools Division Superintendent

Ginadine L. Balagso – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Rey F. Bulawan – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Joel E. Caolboy – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Maylani L. Galicia – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Laida L. Mascarenas – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Michelle A. Mejica – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Rosalin S. Muli – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Corazon P. Roa – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Ilynne S. Samonte – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Love Emma B. Sudario – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent

Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Ismael T. Manaligod – Director III, CESO IV

Amelita D. Ortiz – Director III, CESO IV

Reuel N. Sorilla – Director III

Department of Health

Rodolfo Antonio M. Albornoz – Director III, CESO IV

Sulpicio Henry M. Legaspi Jr. – Director III, CESO IV

Lenny Joy J. Rivera – Director III, CESO IV

Annette B. Tan – Director III, CESO IV

Government-owned and controlled corporations

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority

Joseph D. Khonghun – member representing the municipality of Subic, Zambales, Board of Directors

National Economic and Development Authority

Gemima A. Olam – Director III, CESO IV

Irenea B. Ubungen – Director III, CESO IV

Department of Trade and Industry

Maria Rosario J. Dominguez – Director III, CESO IV

Raquel B. Echague – Director III, CESO IV

Sandra Marie Recolizado – Director III, CESO IV

Intellectual Property Office

Ann N. Edillon – Director III, CESO IV