Palace announces new appointees

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Thursday, Dec. 7, announced new appointees to different government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, and others.
The following are the appointees and the corresponding positions they will hold:
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development
Rosve V, Henson – Assistant Secretary
Maria Loise A. Ticman-Canson – Assistant Secretary
Department of Justice
Presidential Commission on Good Government
Marco M. Bautista – Commissioner
Department of Labor and Employment
Jason P. Balais – Director III, CESO IV
Department of Public Works and Highways
Jose Al V. Fruto – Director III, CESO IV
Department of Science and Technology
Food and Nutrition Research Institute
Lucieden G. Raz – Director III
Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration
Nathaniel T. Servando – Administrator III
Department of Social Welfare and Development
Marie Angela S. Gopalan – Director IV
Edmon B. Monteverde – Director IV
Jennifer Rizo -Director IV
Salamah M. Basher – Director III, CESO IV
Mylah S. Gatchalian – Director III, CESO IV
National Commission on Indigenous Peoples
Mary Grace Buasen – Director IV
Carlos P. Buasen Jr. – Director IV
Department of the Interior and Local Government
National Police Commission
Donna Lynn A. Caparas – Director III, CESO IV
Esmeralda Daphne Purnell – Director III, CESO IV
Department of Agrarian Reform
Laurence A. Bulayungan – provincial agrarian reform program officer II
Rogelio B. Marzan – provincial agrarian reform program officer I
Jerry R. Villason – provincial agrarian reform program officer I
Department of Education
Marivic R. Leano – Director III, CESO IV
Ella Cecilia Naliponguit – Director III, CESO IV
Loida N. Nidea – Director III
Danny B. Cordova – Schools Division Superintendent
Ginadine L. Balagso – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Rey F. Bulawan – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Joel E. Caolboy – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Maylani L. Galicia – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Laida L. Mascarenas – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Michelle A. Mejica – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Rosalin S. Muli – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Corazon P. Roa – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Ilynne S. Samonte – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Love Emma B. Sudario – Assistant Schools Division Superintendent
Department of Environment and Natural Resources
Ismael T. Manaligod – Director III, CESO IV
Amelita D. Ortiz – Director III, CESO IV
Reuel N. Sorilla – Director III
Department of Health
Rodolfo Antonio M. Albornoz – Director III, CESO IV
Sulpicio Henry M. Legaspi Jr. – Director III, CESO IV
Lenny Joy J. Rivera – Director III, CESO IV
Annette B. Tan – Director III, CESO IV
Government-owned and controlled corporations
Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority
Joseph D. Khonghun – member representing the municipality of Subic, Zambales, Board of Directors
National Economic and Development Authority
Gemima A. Olam – Director III, CESO IV
Irenea B. Ubungen – Director III, CESO IV
Department of Trade and Industry
Maria Rosario J. Dominguez – Director III, CESO IV
Raquel B. Echague – Director III, CESO IV
Sandra Marie Recolizado – Director III, CESO IV
Intellectual Property Office
Ann N. Edillon – Director III, CESO IV