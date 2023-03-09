Palace announces latest appointments to several gov’t agencies, GOCCs

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Thursday, March 9, announced the latest appointments in several government agencies and government-owned and -controlled corporations.

The appointees and their respective agencies and GOCCs are the following:

Department of Agriculture

Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary

Celso C. Olido, Director III

Maria Melba B. Wee, Director III

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

Ma. Lorina J. Rigor, Director IV

Philippine Rubber Research Institute

Cheryll L. Eusela, Executive Director III

Department of Labor and Employment (Employee’s Compensation Commission)

Rene Y. Soriano, Acting Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector, Board of Commissioners

National Wages and Productivity Commission

Carlos B. Catis, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region IX, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board

Alice B. Dumadag, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region XII, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board

Department of Migrant Workers

Maria Regina Angela G. Galias, Director IV

Marlito D. Rodriguez, Director IV

Department of Transportation (Office for Transportation Security)

Jose A. Briones Jr., Deputy Administrator III

Jose V. Carillo, Director IV

Rodelio B. Jocson, Director IV

Danilo P. Macerin, Director IV

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Rene E. Cristobal, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Arthur F. Juego, Member, Representing the Labor Sector

Jose Roland A. Moya, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Ranulfo P. Payos, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Antonio L. Sayo, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Government-owned or -controlled corporations

National Development Company

Arsenio M. Bartolome III, Acting Member, Board of Directors

Office of the President (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board)

Diorella Maria G. Sotto-Antonio, Chairperson

Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation

Franz Josef George E. Alvarez, Member, Board of Directors

Edgar Benedict C. Cutiongco, Member, Board of Directors

Rafael E. Del Pilar, Member, Board of Directors

Arthur Saldivar-Sali, Member, Board of Directors

Romeo O. Solis Jr., Member, Board of Directors

Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugar, Member, Board of Directors

Presidential Management Staff

Juan Emmanuel M. Reyes, Assistant Secretary

National Security Council

Jonathan Malaya – Assistant Director-General