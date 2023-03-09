Palace announces latest appointments to several gov’t agencies, GOCCs

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Thursday, March 9, announced the latest appointments in several government agencies and government-owned and -controlled corporations.
The appointees and their respective agencies and GOCCs are the following:
Department of Agriculture
- Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary
- Celso C. Olido, Director III
- Maria Melba B. Wee, Director III
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development
- Ma. Lorina J. Rigor, Director IV
Philippine Rubber Research Institute
- Cheryll L. Eusela, Executive Director III
Department of Labor and Employment (Employee’s Compensation Commission)
- Rene Y. Soriano, Acting Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector, Board of Commissioners
National Wages and Productivity Commission
- Carlos B. Catis, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region IX, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board
- Alice B. Dumadag, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region XII, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board
Department of Migrant Workers
- Maria Regina Angela G. Galias, Director IV
- Marlito D. Rodriguez, Director IV
Department of Transportation (Office for Transportation Security)
- Jose A. Briones Jr., Deputy Administrator III
- Jose V. Carillo, Director IV
- Rodelio B. Jocson, Director IV
- Danilo P. Macerin, Director IV
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- Rene E. Cristobal, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- Arthur F. Juego, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
- Jose Roland A. Moya, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- Ranulfo P. Payos, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
- Antonio L. Sayo, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
Government-owned or -controlled corporations
National Development Company
- Arsenio M. Bartolome III, Acting Member, Board of Directors
Office of the President (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board)
- Diorella Maria G. Sotto-Antonio, Chairperson
Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation
- Franz Josef George E. Alvarez, Member, Board of Directors
- Edgar Benedict C. Cutiongco, Member, Board of Directors
- Rafael E. Del Pilar, Member, Board of Directors
- Arthur Saldivar-Sali, Member, Board of Directors
- Romeo O. Solis Jr., Member, Board of Directors
- Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugar, Member, Board of Directors
Presidential Management Staff
- Juan Emmanuel M. Reyes, Assistant Secretary
National Security Council
Jonathan Malaya – Assistant Director-General