Palace announces latest appointments to several gov’t agencies, GOCCs

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Thursday, March 9, announced the latest appointments in several  government agencies and government-owned and -controlled corporations.

The appointees and their respective agencies and GOCCs are the following:

Department of Agriculture

  • Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra, Assistant Secretary
  • Celso C. Olido, Director III
  • Maria Melba B. Wee, Director III

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

  • Ma. Lorina J. Rigor, Director IV

Philippine Rubber Research Institute

  • Cheryll L. Eusela, Executive Director III

Department of Labor and Employment (Employee’s Compensation Commission)

  • Rene Y. Soriano, Acting Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector, Board of Commissioners

National Wages and Productivity Commission

  • Carlos B. Catis, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region IX, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board
  • Alice B. Dumadag, Member, Representing the Workers Sector, Region XII, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board

Department of Migrant Workers

  • Maria Regina Angela G. Galias, Director IV
  • Marlito D. Rodriguez, Director IV

Department of Transportation (Office for Transportation Security)

  • Jose A. Briones Jr., Deputy Administrator III
  • Jose V. Carillo, Director IV
  • Rodelio B. Jocson, Director IV
  • Danilo P. Macerin, Director IV

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

  • Rene E. Cristobal, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
  • Arthur F. Juego, Member, Representing the Labor Sector
  • Jose Roland A. Moya, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
  • Ranulfo P. Payos, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector
  • Antonio L. Sayo, Member, Representing the Employers’ Sector

Government-owned or -controlled corporations

National Development Company

  • Arsenio M. Bartolome III, Acting Member, Board of Directors

Office of the President (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board)

  • Diorella Maria G. Sotto-Antonio, Chairperson

Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation

  • Franz Josef George E. Alvarez, Member, Board of Directors
  • Edgar Benedict C. Cutiongco, Member, Board of Directors
  • Rafael E. Del Pilar, Member, Board of Directors
  • Arthur Saldivar-Sali, Member, Board of Directors
  • Romeo O. Solis Jr., Member, Board of Directors
  • Adrian Ferdinand S. Sugar, Member, Board of Directors

Presidential Management Staff

  • Juan Emmanuel M. Reyes, Assistant Secretary

National Security Council

Jonathan Malaya – Assistant Director-General