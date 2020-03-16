Palace announces guidelines on enhanced community quarantine in Luzon

Mass public transport suspended, private establishments producing food other basic necessities shall remain open

(Eagle News) –Mass public transport shall be suspended for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

Nograles, who was reading the guidelines also on the imposition on the enhanced and stringent social distancing measures, added a strict home quarantine shall be observed, “in which movement shall be limited to accessing basic necessities.”

He said the provision of food and health necessities shall be regulated.

“The (Department of Social Welfare and Development) is further directed to give food assistance to the most affected residents of Luzon,” Nograles said.

Nograles said only those private establishments producing basic necessities and such necessities related to food and medicine production such as hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, drug stores, food preparation and delivery services, water refilling stations, manufacturing and basic plants, banks, money transfer services, power, energy water and telecommunications supplies and facilities shall be open.

He said in all these open establishments, their respective managements shall ensure the adoption of strict distancing measures.

Business process and outsourcing companies and export-oriented industries shall remain operational but subject to conditions that stringent measures are observed and that a skeletal workforce shall be implemented, he said.

He said in the executive branch, a work from home arrangement shall be implemented except the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard and health emergency frontline services, border control and other critical services which shall ensure a skeletal workforce.

He said the DSWD,Department of Labor and Employment in coordination with the Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Trade and Industry shall formulate programs for the social amelioration of affected workers and residents of the area.

“These measures may include, but shall not be limited to, moratorium on lease rentals, advancing a pro-rated 13th month pay, reprieve in utility bills, and assistance to micro, small and medium-scale enterprises,” Nograles said.

According to Nograles, mass gatherings shall be prohibited.

He said media personnel shall be allowed to travel within the quarantine area provided within 72 hours media personnel shall secure an identification card from the government.

Restricted land, sea travel

Land, air and sea travel shall be restricted.

Outbound passengers intending to depart the Philippines from any international airports in Luzon, however, shall be allowed to travel for a period of 72 hours from the effectivity of the enhanced quarantine.

Inbound international passengers, in transit upon effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine, shall be allowed entry, subject to applicable quarantine procedures if they come from countries with existing travel restrictions.

All inbound Filipino citizens, including their foreign spouses and children, holders of permanent resident visas and holders of diplomat visas issued by the Philippine government, shall be allowed entry as well, subject to the quarantine procedures if they come from COVID-19-affected areas identified by the IATF.

Cargo to and from Luzon, however, shall be unhampered, Nograles said.

Land, air and sea travel of uniformed personnel for official business, especially those transporting medical supplies, laboratory specimens related to COVID-19 and other humanitarian assistance shall also be allowed.

As for classes, Nograles said these and school activities in all levels shall continue to be suspended until April 14.

Nograles said the enhanced community quarantine will be in effect at midnight of March 17, and will expire at midnight of April 13,2020 or earlier or later, depending on the situation.

Nograles said members of the Interagency Task Force on Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases shall meet daily to check if adjustments are warranted.