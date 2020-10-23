Palace: Angkas, others can resume ops with approval of extension of motorcycle taxi pilot study

(Eagle News)–The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the resumption of the motorcycle taxi pilot study.

With the approval, companies such as Angkas, MoveIt and Joyride will now be allowed to operate and accept passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the IATF gave the approval after the House of Representatives approved the extension of the study, which was supposed to determine whether motorcycle taxis could ply the country’s streets permanently.

At present, motorcycles cannot be used as public transportation under Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The motorcycle taxi pilot study was supposed to have ended in April.

“So mabuting balita po yan kasi pupuwede naman tayong mag Angkas o magJoyride,” Roque said.