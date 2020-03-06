Palace after PHL registers two new COVID-19 cases: No need for alarm

(Eagle News) –No need for alarm.

This was the reaction of the Palace on Friday. March 6, following the Department of Health’s announcement two more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country.

According to the DOH, one was a 48-year-old male Filipino with travel history to Japan, while the other was a 62-year-old male Filipino in San Juan City, who had no travel history, prompting the agency to say a local transmission was possible.

The 62-year-old male, however, frequently visited a Muslim prayer hall and has hypertension and diabetes.

“There is no need for alarm or worry because we are ready. From the very start we already said that,” Panelo said.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte would grant the DOH its request for a P2-billion supplemental budget as a response to COVID-19.

Before the confirmation of the two new cases, the Philippines had three confirmed COVID-19 cases.

All of these were Chinese nationals. Two of them have recovered, while the other died.