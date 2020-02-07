PAL: Special flights to ferry PAL passengers stranded by airline’s cancelled flights to, from China

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Airlines is mounting special flights to ferry passengers who were stranded as a result of the cancellation of PAL flights to and from mainland China for the month of February.

In a statement, PAL said the special flights, which will be mounted on Feb. 10, Monday, will serve the Manila-Xiamen and Xiamen-Manila routes.

PR 335 will leave Xiamen at 11:05 a.m. and will arrive in Manila at 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Flight PR 334, on the other hand, will depart Manila for Xiamen at 7:30 a.m. on February 10, and will arrive at 9:55 a.m.

The inbound flight from Xiamen to Manila will enable Filipino citizens and holders of Philippine permanent resident visas to fly back to the Philippines, while the outbound flight from Manila will allow Chinese and other non-Filipino nationals to return to mainland China via Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport.

PAL said the planes will be staffed with pilots and cabin crew who volunteered.

“These special flights are subject to final government approvals, including the waiver of the Filipino travel ban for concerned pilots and cabin crew, who will have to submit to home quarantine for 14 days after their return to the Philippines,” PAL said.

So far, 64 PAL crew members are undergoing the mandated 14-day quarantine after flying in from China prior to the travel ban imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte amid the novel coronavirus threat.