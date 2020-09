PAL releases updated list of international, domestic flights for September

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines has released its updated list of international and domestic flights for September.

The carrier said the list was as of September 5:

International flights

Manila- Los Angeles- Manila

4x a week (Tue/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- San Francisco- Manila

2x a week (Wed/Sat)

Manila- New York

Once a week (Friday)

New York- Manila

Once a week (Saturday)

Manila- Honolulu- Manila

Once a week (Thursday): Entry requirements for Hawaii have been updated recently. Kindly check their government website

Manila- Toronto

Once a week (Wednesday)

Toronto- Manila

Once a week (Wednesday)

Manila- Vancouver- Manila

Once a week (Thursday)

Manila- Guam

2x a week (Thu/ Sat) effective Sept. 5: Entry requirements have been updated. Kindly check their government website

Guam- Manila

2x a week (Fri/ Sun) effective Sept. 6

Manila- London (Heathrow)- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Manila- Sydney

September 25: Seat capacity is limited to comply with Australian government regulations

Sydney- Manila

September 26: Seat capacity is limited to comply with Australian government regulations

Manila- Singapore- Manila

2x a week (Wed/ Sat) until Sept. 5: Kindly check Singapore government website for updated requirements for entry

2x a week (Mon/ Sat) effective Sept. 7: Kindly check Singapore government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Kuala Lumpur- Manila

Once a week (Wednesday)

Manila- Jakarta

September 6 and 20

Jakarta- Manila

September 7 and 21

Manila- Bangkok

September 23: Kindly check Thailand’s government website for updated requirements for entry

Bangkok-Manila

September 9 and 23

Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sun): Kindly check Japan government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Tokyo (Narita)- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri): Kindly check Japan government website for updated requirements for entry

Cebu- Tokyo (Narita)- Cebu

September 5 and 19: Kindly check Japan government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Fukuoka- Manila

2x a week (Wed/ Sat): Kindly check Japan government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Osaka (Kansai)- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sun): Kindly check Japan government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Nagoya- Manila

2x a week (Wed/ Sat): Kindly check Japan government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Hong Kong- Manila

Once a week (Tuesday): Kindly check HK government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Taipei- Manila

Once a week (Thursday): Kindly check Taiwan government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Dubai- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sat): Kindly check UAE government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Dammam- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Fri): Kindly check UAE government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila- Riyadh- Manila

3x a week (Tue/Wed/ Sat): Kindly check UAE government website for updated requirements for entry

Manila-Doha-Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri)

Manila-Ho Chi Minh

September 30: Kindly check Vietnamese government website for updated requirements for entry

Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)- Manila

September 16 and 30

Manila- Seoul (Incheon)- Manila

September 9 and 23: Kindly check South Korea government website for updated requirements for entry

Domestic flights

Manila- Basco- Manila

September 5 and 21

Manila- Laoag- Manila

Once a week (Thursday)

Manila- Legazpi- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri)

Manila- Puerto Princesa- Manila

2x a week (Wed/ Sat)

Manila- Cebu- Manila

2x daily

Manila- Bacolod

2x a week (Mon/ Fri) effective Sept. 11

Bacolod- Manila

September 4 and 7, then 3x a week (Mon/ Fri/ Sun) effective Sept. 11

Manila- Iloilo

2x a week (Wed/ Fri)

Iloilo-Manila

3x a week (Mon/Wed/Fri)

Manila- Catarman- Manila

Once a week (Friday) effective Sept. 18

Manila- Dumaguete- Manila

2x a week (Tue/ Fri)

Manila- Kalibo- Manila

2x a week (Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Roxas- Manila

Once a week (Monday)

Manila- Tacloban- Manila

5x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Thu/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Butuan- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Cotabato- Manila

5x a week (Mon/ Tue/ Wed/ Thu/ Sat)

Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila

Daily

Manila-Dipolog- Manila

4x a week (Mon/Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Davao- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Manila- General Santos- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Thu) effective Sept. 7

Manila- Ozamiz-Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sat) effective Sept. 8

Manila- Pagadian- Manila

5x a week (Tue/ Wed/ Thu/ Sat/ Sun) effective Sept. 6

Manila- Zamboanga- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Clark- Davao- Clark

Once a week (Friday)

Cebu- Tacloban- Cebu

2x a week (Tue/ Sat) effective Sept. 8

Cebu- Dumaguete- Cebu

2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Cebu- Cagayan de Oro- Cebu

3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun) effective Sept. 6

Cebu- Davao- Cebu

Once a week (Tuesday)

Cebu- Zamboanga- Cebu

Once a week (Monday)

Cebu- Dipolog-Cebu

2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Entry requirements for Clark, Legazpi, Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Ozamiz, and Zamboanga, have been updated recently. For more information, please check their local government websites.

You may also check: https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/ph/home/covid-19/travelingwithintheph

PAL said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

International and domestic travelers were advised to check the government websites of their destinations frequently as requirements for entry typically change.