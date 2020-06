PAL releases planned international, domestic flights in June 2020

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines on Wednesday, June 10, released its list of operational flights for the month.

In an advisory, PAL noted that these were planned flights, and were “highly subject to change for reasons beyond our control,” such as the entry restrictions and requirements set by local government units for domestic travel, which change day to day; COVID-19 testing and quarantine limitations set by the government; and international travel restrictions:

INTERNATIONAL – (June 10 to 14, 2020)

MANILA – LOS ANGELES – MANILA

PR 102/103 – June 11 and 12

PR 102/103 – Every Wed / Thu/ Sat/ Sun (Effective June 17)

MANILA – SAN FRANCISCO – MANILA

PR 104/105- June 12 and 14

MANILA – HONOLULU – MANILA

PR 100/ 101- June 13

MANILA – GUAM

PR 110 – June 12

GUAM – MANILA

PR 111 – June 13

MANILA – VANCOUVER – MANILA

PR 116/117 – June 14

MANILA – TORONTO – MANILA

PR 118/ 119- June 14

MANILA- SYDNEY

PR211 – June 11 and 26

SYDNEY-MANILA

PR212- June 12 and 27

MANILA – SINGAPORE – MANILA

PR 507/508 –June 12 and 14

MANILA – JAKARTA

PR 535 –June 13

JAKARTA – MANILA

PR 536 – June 14

MANILA – KUALA LUMPUR – MANILA

PR 527/528 – June 14

INTERNATIONAL – (June 15 to 30, 2020)

MANILA- SYDNEY

PR211 – June 26

SYDNEY-MANILA

PR212- June 27

MANILA- LONDON

PR720 – June 25

LONDON- MANILA

PR721 – June 26

PAL said it was reviewing the June 15 to 30 plans for other routes including routes to the US, Canada, Guam, among others.

DOMESTIC – (June 10 to 30, 2020)

MANILA – CEBU – MANILA

PR 1849/1850 – Daily

PR 1859/1860 – Daily (Effective June 11)

MANILA – DAVAO – MANILA

PR 2813/2814 – Every Monday

MANILA – CAGAYAN DE ORO – MANILA

PR 2521/2522 – Daily

MANILA – LAOAG – MANILA

PR 2196/2197 – June 13 (to help carry locally stranded individuals, and to connect with PAL’s flights to and from Honolulu as an air bridge for those flying home; in support of the initiatives of the provincial government of Ilocos Norte)

PR 2196/2197- Every Tue/ Sat (Effective June 15)

PR 2198/2199 – Every Wed/ Sun (Effective June 14)

MANILA – PAGADIAN – MANILA

PR 2783/2784 – Every Tue / Thu / Sat / Sun

MANILA – ZAMBOANGA – MANILA

PR 2997/2998 – Every Monday (Due to revised LGU regulations, PAL said it has to operate one flight per week instead of daily. It requested passengers originally booked on other days of the week to rebook on the Monday PR2997/2998 flights)

MANILA – BACOLOD – MANILA

PR 2131/2132 – Daily (Effective June 16)

MANILA – ILOILO – MANILA

PR 2141/2142 – Daily (Effective June 16)

MANILA – KALIBO – MANILA

PR 2969/ 2970 – Every Tue/ Thu/ Sat (Effective June 16)

MANILA – CATICLAN (BORACAY) – MANILA

PR 2041/ 2042- Every Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun (Effective June 16)

MANILA – ROXAS – MANILA

PR 2203/ 2204- Every Tue/ Thu/ Sat (Effective June 16)

CEBU – DAVAO – CEBU

PR 2363/2364 – Every Tuesday

MANILA – TAGBILARAN (PANGLAO) – MANILA (schedule to be announced)

MANILA – DUMAGUETE – MANILA

PR 2545/2546- Daily (Effective June 14)

MANILA – TACLOBAN – MANILA

PR 2985/2986- Every Thu/ Fri/ Sun (Effective June 11)

PR 2985/2986 – Daily (Effective June 15)

PR 2987/2988- Every Mon/ Wed/ Fri (Effective June 22)

MANILA – BASCO – MANILA

PR 2936/2937 – Mon/ Wed / Fri /Sun (Effective June 15)

MANILA – LEGAZPI – MANILA

PR 2921/2922 –Every Tue/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun (Effective June 15)

MANILA – BUSUANGA (CORON) – MANILA

( schedules to be announced when available)

MANILA – BUTUAN – MANILA (schedules to be announced when available)

MANILA – COTABATO – MANILA

PR 2959/2960 – June 12 and 14

PR 2959/2960 – Every Mon / Wed / Fri / Sun (Effective June 15)

PR 2959/2960 – Every Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun (Effective June 22)

MANILA – DIPOLOG – MANILA

PR 2557/2558 – Every Mon / Wed / Fri / Sun (Effective June 10)

PR 2557/2558 – Every Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun (Effective June 22)

MANILA – GENERAL SANTOS – MANILA

PR 453/454 – Every Mon/ Thursday

MANILA – OZAMIZ – MANILA ( schedules to be announced when available)

CEBU- ZAMBOANGA- CEBU

PR 2991/ 2992- Every Wed (Effective June 17)

ZAMBOANGA- TAWI- TAWI- ZAMBOANGA

PR 2485/ 2486- Every Wed (Effective June 17)

CLARK- DAVAO-CLARK

PR 2831/ 2832- Every Friday

CEBU- BACOLOD- CEBU

PR 2285/2286- Every Mon/ Tue/Thu/ Fri/ Sat (Effective June 16)

CEBU- CAGAYAN DE ORO- CEBU

PR 2313/ 2314- Every Mon/Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun (Effective June 15)

CEBU- DIPOLOG- CEBU

PR 2559/ 2560- Every Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun (Effective June 22)

CEBU- ILOILO- CEBU

PR 2384/ 2385- Every Wed/ Fri/ Sun (Effective June 15)

CEBU- LEGAZPI- CEBU

PR 2927/ 2928- Every Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun (Effective June 15)

CEBU- TACLOBAN- CEBU

PR 2236/ 2237- Every Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat/ Sun (Effective June 15)

“Please check with the local government offices of both your origin point and your final destination on travel requirements, such as mandated documents or health certifications. These requirements differ from province to province, and are revised and updated constantly in line with the anti-COVID-19 arrangements of each locality,” PAL said.