PAL releases list of domestic, international flights effective Aug. 1

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Airlines has released its list of flights effective August 1.

Flight schedules, however, may be subject to changes, depending on international and provincial entry restrictions and COVID-19 testing and quarantine limitations in specific airports.

Below is the list:

International flights

Manila- Los Angeles- Manila

4x a week (Tue/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- San Francisco- Manila

2x a week (Wed/Sat)

Manila- New York

Once a week (Friday)

New York- Manila

Once a week (Saturday)

Manila- Honolulu- Manila

Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6

Manila- Toronto

Once a week (Wednesday)

Toronto- Manila

Once a week (Thursday)

Manila- Vancouver- Manila

2x a week (Thu/ Sat)

Vancouver- Manila

2x a week (Thu/Sun)

Manila- Guam

Once a week (Saturday)

Guam- Manila

Once a week (Sunday)

Manila- London (Heathrow)- Manila

Once a week (Thursday)

Manila- Sydney

August 14 and 28 (Subject to government approval)

Sydney- Manila

August 15 and 29 (Subject to government approval)

Manila- Singapore

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 1; 4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat) effective Aug. 17

Singapore- Manila

3 x a week (Mon / Wed / Sat); 3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 3; 4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat) effective Aug. 17

Manila- Kuala Lumpur- Manila

Once a week (Saturday)

Manila- Jakarta

Aug. 9 and 23

Jakarta- Manila

Aug. 10 and 24

Manila- Bangkok- Manila

Aug. 5, 15 and 29

Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sun)

Manila- Tokyo (Narita)- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri)

Cebu- Tokyo (Narita)- Cebu

August 1 and 15

Manila- Fukuoka- Manila

Once a week (Sunday)

Manila- Osaka (Kansai)- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Nagoya- Manila

2x a week (Wed/ Sat)

Manila- Hong Kong- Manila

Once a week (Friday): Travelers going to Hong Kong must present an original copy of a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result, taken within 72 hours before departure, along with the original lab report, PH local government certificate recognizing the laboratory, and the hotel booking for at least a 14-day quarantine stay in Hong Kong (home quarantine is not allowed).

Manila- Taipei- Manila

Once a week (Wednesday): All foreign nationals that do not hold resident status must secure/provide a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test result issued within three days prior to departure, and undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Taipei; except Taiwanese nationals, foreign workers who hold Residence Permits or Residence Visas, Migrant Workers, Overseas Students, and members of the diplomatic service, who may take the required PCR Test upon arrival in Taipei.

Passengers transiting through Taipei will not be allowed on PAL flights, in line with local restrictions.

Manila- Dubai- Manila

2x a week (Tue/ Thu) effective Aug. 4: Travelers to Dubai must get a COVID-19 negative certificate (PCR test results) no more than 96 hours before departure, to comply with requirements of Dubai authorities.

Manila- Dammam- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Fri) effective Aug. 3

Manila- Riyadh- Manila

2x a week (Tue/ Sat)

Manila – Doha- Manila

Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6

Manila- Port Moresby

August 27

Port Moresby- Manila

August 28

Manila- Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)- Manila

Once a week (Wednesday)

Manila- Seoul (Incheon)- Manila

August 26

Domestic flights

Manila- Basco- Manila

August 15 and 30

Laoag- Manila

Once a week (Monday)

Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6

Manila- Legazpi- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Puerto Princesa- Manila

2x a week (Wed/ Sat)

Manila- Busuanga (Coron)- Manila

Aug. 8 and 22

Manila- Cebu- Manila

2x daily

Manila- Catarman- Manila

Once a week (Friday)

Manila- Bacolod

2x a week (Mon/ Fri) from Aug. 3 to 15: Sweeper flights coordinated with the LGU

Bacolod- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Fri/ Sun) from Aug. 2 to 15: Sweeper flights coordinated with the LGU

Manila- Dumaguete- Manila

2x a week (Tue/ Fri) effective Aug. 4

Iloilo- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 3: Occasional sweeper flights in coordination with the LGU.

Manila- Kalibo- Manila

2x a week (Fri/ Sun) effective Aug. 7

Manila- Roxas- Manila

Once a week (Monday)

Manila- Tacloban- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sat)

Manila- Tagbilaran (Panglao)- Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Thu/ Sat) effective Aug. 3

Manila- Butuan- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Cotabato- Manila

July 31, then 2x a week (Tue/Sat) effective Aug. 3

Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila-Dipolog- Manila

3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

Manila- Davao- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Thu): Passengers traveling to Davao City are recommended to submit, prior to check-in, a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before departure.

This is to avoid the inconvenience of having to undergo the required COVID test upon arrival at the Davao airport, and waiting for the test result at the airport.

Passengers will not be allowed to leave the airport holding area until the results are released, which may usually take from 8 to 12 hours.

Children under the age of 12 are exempted provided that the accompanying adult presents a negative RT-PCR result.

Manila- General Santos- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Manila- Ozamiz-Manila

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri)

Manila- Pagadian- Manila

3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sun)

Manila- Zamboanga- Manila

2x a week (Mon/ Thu): Passengers traveling to Zamboanga are required to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival in Zamboanga, and to quarantine for 14 days after arrival, to comply with requirements of local authorities.

PAL said locally stranded individuals are now allowed by local authorities to board Zamboanga-bound flights regardless of their final destination.

Clark- Davao- Clark

Once a week (Friday): Clark-bound passengers who plan to enter Angeles City must present negative COVID-19 test results (RT-PCR testing) at the city boundary checkpoints.

Cebu- Tacloban- Cebu

2x a week (Thu/ Sat) effective Aug. 4

Cebu- Dumaguete- Cebu

2x a week (Mon/ Thu) effective Aug. 10

Cebu- Cagayan de Oro- Cebu

2x a week (Wed/ Sun)

Cebu- Davao- Cebu

Once a week (Tuesday)

Cebu- Zamboanga- Cebu

2x a week (Mon/ Fri) effective Aug. 3: Passengers traveling to Zamboanga are required to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival in Zamboanga, and to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

Locally stranded individuals are now allowed by local authorities to board Zamboanga-bound flights regardless of their final destination.

Davao- Tagbilaran (Panglao)- Davao

2x a week (Thu/ Sun) effective Aug. 6

Davao- Zamboanga- Davao

2x a week (Thu/ Sun) effective Aug. 6

“Kindly check our website www.philippineairlines.com, or follow our social media accounts, so that you’ll be updated the moment we release advisories on new developments,” PAL said.