PAL releases list of domestic, international flights effective Aug. 1

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Airlines has released its list of flights effective August 1.
Flight schedules, however, may be subject to changes, depending on international and provincial entry restrictions and COVID-19 testing and quarantine limitations in specific airports.
Below is the list:
International flights
Manila- Los Angeles- Manila
4x a week (Tue/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- San Francisco- Manila
2x a week (Wed/Sat)
Manila- New York
Once a week (Friday)
New York- Manila
Once a week (Saturday)
Manila- Honolulu- Manila
Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6
Manila- Toronto
Once a week (Wednesday)
Toronto- Manila
Once a week (Thursday)
Manila- Vancouver- Manila
2x a week (Thu/ Sat)
Vancouver- Manila
2x a week (Thu/Sun)
Manila- Guam
Once a week (Saturday)
Guam- Manila
Once a week (Sunday)
Manila- London (Heathrow)- Manila
Once a week (Thursday)
Manila- Sydney
August 14 and 28 (Subject to government approval)
Sydney- Manila
August 15 and 29 (Subject to government approval)
Manila- Singapore
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 1; 4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat) effective Aug. 17
Singapore- Manila
3 x a week (Mon / Wed / Sat); 3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 3; 4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat) effective Aug. 17
Manila- Kuala Lumpur- Manila
Once a week (Saturday)
Manila- Jakarta
Aug. 9 and 23
Jakarta- Manila
Aug. 10 and 24
Manila- Bangkok- Manila
Aug. 5, 15 and 29
Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sun)
Manila- Tokyo (Narita)- Manila
3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri)
Cebu- Tokyo (Narita)- Cebu
August 1 and 15
Manila- Fukuoka- Manila
Once a week (Sunday)
Manila- Osaka (Kansai)- Manila
3x a week (Tue/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Nagoya- Manila
2x a week (Wed/ Sat)
Manila- Hong Kong- Manila
Once a week (Friday): Travelers going to Hong Kong must present an original copy of a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result, taken within 72 hours before departure, along with the original lab report, PH local government certificate recognizing the laboratory, and the hotel booking for at least a 14-day quarantine stay in Hong Kong (home quarantine is not allowed).
Manila- Taipei- Manila
Once a week (Wednesday): All foreign nationals that do not hold resident status must secure/provide a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test result issued within three days prior to departure, and undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Taipei; except Taiwanese nationals, foreign workers who hold Residence Permits or Residence Visas, Migrant Workers, Overseas Students, and members of the diplomatic service, who may take the required PCR Test upon arrival in Taipei.
Passengers transiting through Taipei will not be allowed on PAL flights, in line with local restrictions.
Manila- Dubai- Manila
2x a week (Tue/ Thu) effective Aug. 4: Travelers to Dubai must get a COVID-19 negative certificate (PCR test results) no more than 96 hours before departure, to comply with requirements of Dubai authorities.
Manila- Dammam- Manila
2x a week (Mon/ Fri) effective Aug. 3
Manila- Riyadh- Manila
2x a week (Tue/ Sat)
Manila – Doha- Manila
Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6
Manila- Port Moresby
August 27
Port Moresby- Manila
August 28
Manila- Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)- Manila
Once a week (Wednesday)
Manila- Seoul (Incheon)- Manila
August 26
Domestic flights
Manila- Basco- Manila
August 15 and 30
Laoag- Manila
Once a week (Monday)
Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6
Manila- Legazpi- Manila
4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Puerto Princesa- Manila
2x a week (Wed/ Sat)
Manila- Busuanga (Coron)- Manila
Aug. 8 and 22
Manila- Cebu- Manila
2x daily
Manila- Catarman- Manila
Once a week (Friday)
Manila- Bacolod
2x a week (Mon/ Fri) from Aug. 3 to 15: Sweeper flights coordinated with the LGU
Bacolod- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Fri/ Sun) from Aug. 2 to 15: Sweeper flights coordinated with the LGU
Manila- Dumaguete- Manila
2x a week (Tue/ Fri) effective Aug. 4
Iloilo- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 3: Occasional sweeper flights in coordination with the LGU.
Manila- Kalibo- Manila
2x a week (Fri/ Sun) effective Aug. 7
Manila- Roxas- Manila
Once a week (Monday)
Manila- Tacloban- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sat)
Manila- Tagbilaran (Panglao)- Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Thu/ Sat) effective Aug. 3
Manila- Butuan- Manila
4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Cotabato- Manila
July 31, then 2x a week (Tue/Sat) effective Aug. 3
Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila
4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila-Dipolog- Manila
3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun)
Manila- Davao- Manila
2x a week (Mon/ Thu): Passengers traveling to Davao City are recommended to submit, prior to check-in, a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before departure.
This is to avoid the inconvenience of having to undergo the required COVID test upon arrival at the Davao airport, and waiting for the test result at the airport.
Passengers will not be allowed to leave the airport holding area until the results are released, which may usually take from 8 to 12 hours.
Children under the age of 12 are exempted provided that the accompanying adult presents a negative RT-PCR result.
Manila- General Santos- Manila
2x a week (Mon/ Thu)
Manila- Ozamiz-Manila
3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri)
Manila- Pagadian- Manila
3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sun)
Manila- Zamboanga- Manila
2x a week (Mon/ Thu): Passengers traveling to Zamboanga are required to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival in Zamboanga, and to quarantine for 14 days after arrival, to comply with requirements of local authorities.
PAL said locally stranded individuals are now allowed by local authorities to board Zamboanga-bound flights regardless of their final destination.
Clark- Davao- Clark
Once a week (Friday): Clark-bound passengers who plan to enter Angeles City must present negative COVID-19 test results (RT-PCR testing) at the city boundary checkpoints.
Cebu- Tacloban- Cebu
2x a week (Thu/ Sat) effective Aug. 4
Cebu- Dumaguete- Cebu
2x a week (Mon/ Thu) effective Aug. 10
Cebu- Cagayan de Oro- Cebu
2x a week (Wed/ Sun)
Cebu- Davao- Cebu
Once a week (Tuesday)
Cebu- Zamboanga- Cebu
2x a week (Mon/ Fri) effective Aug. 3: Passengers traveling to Zamboanga are required to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival in Zamboanga, and to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.
Locally stranded individuals are now allowed by local authorities to board Zamboanga-bound flights regardless of their final destination.
Davao- Tagbilaran (Panglao)- Davao
2x a week (Thu/ Sun) effective Aug. 6
Davao- Zamboanga- Davao
2x a week (Thu/ Sun) effective Aug. 6
