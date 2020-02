PAL releases list of cancelled flights

(Eagle News)–Philippine Airlines has released a list of its cancelled flights following its announcement it would reduce its flights between the Philippines and mainland China by more than 50 percent.

The list includes cancelled flights between the Philippines, and Hong Kong and Macau.

According to PAL, if passengers are “protected on,” it means they will be accommodated in other flights provided the rebooking is done within a specific period.

The following flights are cancelled:

February 1, 2020

PR 300: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR318 MNL HKG)

PR 301: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR319 HKG – MNL)

PR 306: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR310 MNL HKG) )

PR 307: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR311 HKG – MNL)

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong (replacement flight: PR5312 Feb. 02 Dep MNL 0430H arr HKG 0650H)

February 2, 2020

PR 358: Manila – Beijing

PR 359: Beijing – Manila

PR 300: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR318 MNL HKG)

PR 301: Hong Kong – Manila

PR 306: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR310 MNL HKG)

PR 307: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR311 HKG – MNL)

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong (replacement flight: PR5312 Feb. 03 Dep MNL 0430H arr HKG 0650H)

PR 382: Manila – Guangzhou

PR 383: Guangzhou – Manila

February 3, 2020

PR 300: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR318 MNL HKG)

PR 301: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR319 HKG – MNL)

PR 306: Manila – Hong Kong (passengers protected on PR310 MNL HKG)

PR 307: Hong Kong – Manila (passengers protected on PR311 HKG – MNL)

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong (Replacement flight PR5312 Feb. 04 Dep MNL 0430H arr HKG 0650H)

The following flights are also cancelled:

February 4 to March 31, 2020

PR 318: Manila – Hong Kong

PR 319: Hong Kong – Manila

PR 312: Manila – Hong Kong

February 5-April 1, 2020

PR 313: Hong Kong – Manila

February 5-29, 2020

PR 352: Manila – Macau

PR 353: Macau – Manila

March 2-30, 2020

PR 352: Manila – Macau

PR 353: Macau – Manila

February 4 to 28, 2020

PR 382: Manila – Guangzhou

PR 383: Guangzhou – Manila

March 3-31, 2020

PR 382: Manila – Guangzhou

PR 383: Guangzhou – Manila

February 10-15, 2020

PR 334: Manila – Xiamen

PR 335: Xiamen – Manila

February 13-27, 2020

PR 334: Manila – Xiamen.

PR 335: Xiamen – Manila

February 23, 2020

PR 330: Manila – Xiamen

PR 331: Xiamen – Manila

February 8-11, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

February 18 to 25, 2020

PR 330: Manila – Xiamen

PR 331: Xiamen – Manila

February 16 to 22, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

February 24 to 29, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

March 4 to 25, 2020

PR 356: Manila – Jinjiang

PR 357: Jinjiang – Manila

February 5 to 29, 2020

PR 336: Manila – Shanghai Pudong

PR 337: Shanghai Pudong – Manila

February 4 to 28, 2020

PR 358: Manila – Beijing

PR 359: Beijing – Manila

February 4 to 25, 2020

PR 360: Manila – Beijing

February 5 to 26, 2020

PR 361: Beijing – Manila

March 3 to 31, 2020

PR 360 Manila – Beijing

March 4 to April 1, 2020

PR 361 Beijing – Manila

PAL issued the announcement after the Department of Health confirmed the country’s first novel coronavirus case.

The 38-year-old woman was from Wuhan, China, the seat of the virus outbreak.

She is reportedly in stable condition.