PAL: OFWs bound for Saudi can now board flights with deployment suspension lifted

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Airlines is now allowing passengers bound for Saudi Arabia to board flights after the Department of Labor and Employment lifted the suspension on their temporary deployment.

In an advisory, PAL said this was after the Philippine government received official communication from the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that foreign employers and agencies will assume the costs of quarantine protocols upon arrival in that country.

As a result, according to PAL, OFWs who were “unable to board their flights to Dammam and Riyadh due to the earlier prohibition may rebook their flights with rebooking service fees waived.”

“Affected passengers may call PAL Reservations at +63 8855 8888 for flight rebooking,” PAL said.

Several OFWs were stranded in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday following the government’s decision to temporarily suspend the deployment to Saudi Arabia.

The government had said it would assist the stranded OFWs.