PAL issues reminders for passengers going on international travel

The online portal will be open for registration on November 10, 2020 for flights starting November 12, PAL said.

According to PAL, exempted from accomplishing the PPHD form online are travelers bound for the United States, Canada and Australia, all of whom must accomplish the paper form upon airport check-in.

Passengers bound for Singapore, on the other hand, PAL said, are required to accomplish the PPHD paper form upon airport check-in, apart from the online registration.

Local Manning Agencies (LMAs) may register on behalf of their passengers.

PAL said the travel and health requirements of their country-of-destination can be found by clicking the link: https://bit.ly/PALTravelsfromPH.

“Travel requirements of foreign countries are subject to periodic adjustments and as such, we do encourage you to also check the websites of foreign governments,” PAL said.

Effective November 11, travelers may also undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR testing at the Philippine Airlines Learning Center (PLC) located at 540 Padre Faura cor. Adriatico St. Ermita, Manila.

“Our Department of Health-accredited laboratory partner Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics provides drive-thru or walk-in RT-PCR testing from 8AM to 5PM daily at a cost of PHP4,500. Results are released within 24 hours,” PAL said.

It said this can be paid via cash (PHP currency only), card (debit/credit), GCash, PayPAL, WeChatPay, or Alipay.

Those who wish to avail of testing at the PAL Learning Center may click the link: https://bit.ly/PALTestFacility.

“Upon entering the PAL Learning Center for your RT-PCR testing, please present your ID, plane ticket and QR code indicating that you have successfully registered the passenger profile and health declaration online,” PAL said.

PAL said upon arrival at the airport on the day of their flight, a check will be carried out to determine whether all travel documents are valid and complete.